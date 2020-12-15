Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,899 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nordson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

