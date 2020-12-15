Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $12.42 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $351.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

