Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

BRC stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Brady by 16.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

