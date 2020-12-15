BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BPT opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

