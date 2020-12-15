Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRG. TheStreet upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.