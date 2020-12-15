Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77).

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

