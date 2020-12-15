bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

