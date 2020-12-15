BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

