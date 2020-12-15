Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.25 per share, with a total value of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,015,000 after buying an additional 110,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

