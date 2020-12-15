BidaskClub Upgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Proto Labs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Proto Labs by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

