BidaskClub Upgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.
Shares of PRLB stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Proto Labs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Proto Labs by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
