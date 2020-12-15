BidaskClub Upgrades Meredith (NYSE:MDP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Meredith stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Meredith has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.06 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meredith by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Meredith by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Meredith by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Meredith by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

