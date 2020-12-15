BidaskClub Upgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,099,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,725,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,171,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

