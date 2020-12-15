BidaskClub Upgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.10.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $140.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.70. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heska by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heska by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

