BidaskClub Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $269.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,102 shares of company stock worth $5,297,248. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $31,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $26,827,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $24,979,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.