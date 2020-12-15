BidaskClub Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,156.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,153.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,064.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

