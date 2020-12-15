BidaskClub Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,156.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,153.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,064.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
