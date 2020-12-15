BidaskClub Lowers Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,297,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,110,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

