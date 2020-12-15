BidaskClub Downgrades International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THM. Barclays began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

THM stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 262,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares during the last quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

