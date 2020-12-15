Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.63-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.04 million.Belden also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.47-2.62 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

