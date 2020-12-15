Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.47-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.824-1.849 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.Belden also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-0.78 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

