Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

