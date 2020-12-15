Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.28.

Shares of BAX opened at $78.83 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,837,405,000 after buying an additional 3,282,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,217,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,095,000 after acquiring an additional 337,209 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

