Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of BBSI opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

