Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBSI. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

BBSI opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $539.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 125.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

