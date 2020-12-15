BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.