B. Riley Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $409.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $385.00 to $409.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.12.

LULU opened at $352.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

