Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

