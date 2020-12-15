Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $28.49 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

