Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.48-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. Avient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48 EPS.

Avient stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

