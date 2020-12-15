Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

