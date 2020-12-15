Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.
NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $21.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
