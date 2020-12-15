AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.13.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

