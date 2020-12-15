Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.32 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.