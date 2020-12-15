Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Robert W. Baird

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of ASTE opened at $59.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

