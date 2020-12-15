Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

TSE:AOT opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.97 million and a P/E ratio of -37.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40.

About Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

