Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.15.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

