Argus Raises Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the energy giant’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.36.

NYSE:EXC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $33,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

