Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) & Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Head to Head Analysis

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals -5,727.22% -33.17% -30.41% Alexion Pharmaceuticals 16.32% 23.16% 14.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arena Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 14 0 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 12 11 1 2.54

Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $90.36, suggesting a potential upside of 28.70%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $153.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Arena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $806.43 million 5.06 $397.55 million $7.69 9.13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals $4.99 billion 6.85 $2.40 billion $9.74 16.05

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure. It also develops ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has collaboration agreements with United Therapeutics Corporation; Everest Medicines Limited; Beacon Discovery; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company is developing ALXN1210 (Intravenous) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of gMG and NMOSD; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase III clinical trials for PNH and aHUS; ALXN1810 (Subcutaneous) that is in Phase I clinical trial for renal diseases; and ALXN1720 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of disease states involving dysregulated terminal complement activity. Further, it is developing ALXN1840 (WTX101) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830 and ABY-039, which are in Phase I clinical trials for neonatal Fc receptor. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; collaborations with Caelum Biosciences, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc.; agreement with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.; and a partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

