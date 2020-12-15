Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 268,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 602,983 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 23.2% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 329,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.