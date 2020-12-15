ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of MT stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $14,575,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $17,837,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

