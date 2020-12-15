ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

