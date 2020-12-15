ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at Societe Generale

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE MT opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

