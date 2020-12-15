ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE MT opened at $21.17 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

