ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:MT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 158,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

