Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aramark by 404.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 2,604,036 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Aramark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 185,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

