Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.86. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 168.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Aramark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 670,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

