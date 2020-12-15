Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Trimmed by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $137,127,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after buying an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.