Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

