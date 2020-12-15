Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ANH opened at $2.50 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $248.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the second quarter worth $43,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

