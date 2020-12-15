Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

