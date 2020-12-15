Analysts Offer Predictions for CyrusOne Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.37 per share for the year.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

