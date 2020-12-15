Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $895.45 million, a PE ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

